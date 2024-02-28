Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DNLI stock traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. 1,543,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,324. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.04. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNLI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denali Therapeutics

In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,944. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,508,000 after buying an additional 236,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,106,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 631,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,192,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 441,528 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,648,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,475,000 after buying an additional 170,520 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after buying an additional 96,215 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

