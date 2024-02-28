DeltaFi Reaches One Day Volume of $16,389.63 (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, DeltaFi has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. DeltaFi has a total market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $16,389.63 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s genesis date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official website is www.deltafi.ai. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeltaFi’s official message board is medium.com/deltafi.

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.

[Telegram](https://t.me/deltafi%5Flabs)[Discord](https://discord.gg/deltafi)[Medium](https://medium.com/deltafi)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40219359/deltafi%5Fwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling DeltaFi

