Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Boosted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,657 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines comprises approximately 1.0% of Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 495.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.04. 2,305,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,802,809. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 46.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

