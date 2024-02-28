Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at TD Cowen

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.69% from the company’s previous close.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.40.

Get Delek US alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Delek US

Delek US Trading Down 9.1 %

Insider Transactions at Delek US

DK opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.91.

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $32,287.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DK. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Delek US by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 90,894 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Delek US by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 71,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Delek US by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,364,000 after purchasing an additional 182,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Delek US by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 870,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,457,000 after buying an additional 251,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

(Get Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.