Delek US (NYSE:DK) Issues Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,770. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Delek US’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DK. Raymond James reduced their target price on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delek US from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

Insider Activity at Delek US

In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert G. Wright sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $60,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,580 shares of company stock worth $151,945 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek US

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DK. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Delek US by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

