DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $156.86 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. DEI has a market cap of $156.86 million and approximately $979.95 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.97 or 0.00124828 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007414 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

