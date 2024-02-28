Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 72,805 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 65,174 shares.The stock last traded at $37.79 and had previously closed at $37.71.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $719.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the first quarter worth $393,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

