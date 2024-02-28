Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Sells 224,610 Shares of Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lowered its position in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,827,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,610 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 5.09% of Vigil Neuroscience worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIGL. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Vigil Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 6,988.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIGL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.44. 117,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,452. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.71.

VIGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Vigil Neuroscience from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101, a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

