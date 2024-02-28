Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases New Shares in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,705,000. Surgery Partners makes up 0.9% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 1.15% of Surgery Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,604,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,427,000 after acquiring an additional 305,216 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 289,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,472,000 after acquiring an additional 194,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.03. 700,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,095. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.05 and a twelve month high of $45.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,041,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,149 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,011,950 shares of company stock valued at $267,926,146 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Surgery Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.