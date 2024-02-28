Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Purchases New Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 127,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $20,255,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.18% of Insulet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Insulet by 104.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 228.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.33.

Insulet Stock Down 1.9 %

Insulet stock traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.52. 691,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.51. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $335.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.04. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

