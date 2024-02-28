Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $930,000 in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,406 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cutera by 7.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,348,000 after purchasing an additional 100,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Cutera by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,144,646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,040 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,677,000.

Get Cutera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cutera from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Cutera Stock Down 17.4 %

Shares of Cutera stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

Cutera Profile

(Free Report)

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; and excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.