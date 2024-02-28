Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $62.35 Million in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,351,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories comprises about 1.4% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 0.60% of Bio-Rad Laboratories at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 365.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 10,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 312,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BIO traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $331.22. The company had a trading volume of 103,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,332. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $323.27 and a 200 day moving average of $331.65. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

