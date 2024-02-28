Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Invests $10.96 Million in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 48.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In other QuidelOrtho news, CFO Joseph M. Busky acquired 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $99,652.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,652.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on QuidelOrtho from $130.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. The company had a trading volume of 326,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,443. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.63 and a beta of 0.21. QuidelOrtho Co. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $98.67.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $742.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.91 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.