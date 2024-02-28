Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Has $2.82 Million Position in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C cut its holdings in Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,006 shares during the quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings in Nyxoah were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 44.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nyxoah by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NYXH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Nyxoah Stock Down 9.1 %

NYXH stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.96. 53,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,124. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. Nyxoah S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.43.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

