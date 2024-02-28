Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Buys New Position in RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in shares of RayzeBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYZB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,159,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio during the third quarter valued at $1,328,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in RayzeBio during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,511,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,933,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in RayzeBio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,065,000.

RayzeBio Price Performance

RYZB remained flat at $62.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.45. RayzeBio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $62.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair downgraded RayzeBio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

RayzeBio Profile

RayzeBio, Inc develops radiopharmaceutical therapeutics (RPT) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead drug candidate is RYZ101, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of gasteroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs). It also develops RYZ801, a novel proprietary peptide that targets GPC3 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC); RYZ811, a paired diagnostic imaging agent with the peptide binder, chelator, and Ga68 as the radioisotope; and a novel proprietary small molecule that targets CA9 for delivery of Ac225 for the treatment of ccRCC.

