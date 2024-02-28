Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 946,620 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 946,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 3.52% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,574 shares in the company, valued at $888,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $27,690.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,070. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 94,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,965. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

