Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires Shares of 946,620 Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2024

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 946,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,988,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned approximately 3.52% of Castle Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTL. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 40.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Castle Biosciences by 61.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 37.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Castle Biosciences

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $371,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,574 shares in the company, valued at $888,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 18,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $371,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $27,690.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,070. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 1.2 %

Castle Biosciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 94,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,965. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.18.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.