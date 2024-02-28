Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C Acquires 1,690,000 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,435,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690,000 shares during the period. Owens & Minor comprises about 2.3% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned about 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $103,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,896,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,700,000 after buying an additional 168,282 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,479,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,214,000 after purchasing an additional 126,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,552,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,482,000 after purchasing an additional 77,252 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,347,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,737,000 after purchasing an additional 301,579 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The stock had a trading volume of 297,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,506. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $25.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Owens & Minor

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $135,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,491.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $106,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.