DA Davidson Comments on NICE Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of NICE in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.91 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NICE’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NICE’s FY2024 earnings at $8.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NICE. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on NICE from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $238.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.55.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $248.89 on Monday. NICE has a 12-month low of $149.54 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.65.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of NICE by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,402,000 after purchasing an additional 298,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NICE by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,436,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $244,150,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of NICE by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,265,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,170,000 after buying an additional 834,819 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,533,000 after acquiring an additional 206,551 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

