Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.35 EPS

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Cytokinetics stock traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.84. 495,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,632,345. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $736,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,063,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,797 shares in the company, valued at $37,588,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,783 shares of company stock worth $8,569,224 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CYTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.94.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

