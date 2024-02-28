CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.73.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Lifesci Capital cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $191,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $191,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 154,097 shares of company stock worth $3,368,029 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,444,000 after buying an additional 811,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,951,000 after purchasing an additional 558,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,465,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 22.76, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.48. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

