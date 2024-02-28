CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 794 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.97. 364,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,357,403. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.61. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $171.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

