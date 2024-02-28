CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $35.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,654,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,800,723. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $47.04.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

