CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total transaction of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $1,296.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,567,304. The company has a market capitalization of $607.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,182.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $997.95. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.13 and a 52 week high of $1,319.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,049.95.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.