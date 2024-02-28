CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1 %

GILD stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,586,868. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.78. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.37 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

