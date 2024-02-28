CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

American Tower Stock Up 1.3 %

AMT traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, hitting $189.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

