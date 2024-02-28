CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after buying an additional 353,453 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,649,000 after buying an additional 110,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,907,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $198.08. The company had a trading volume of 33,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,698. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average is $188.15.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

