CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $798,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,262,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.75. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 69.26%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.