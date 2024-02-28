CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its position in International Business Machines by 31.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 41.3% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in International Business Machines by 11.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 93,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,865. The company has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $196.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

