CWA Asset Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 189,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE ETRN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,960. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

