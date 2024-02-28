CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 1,263 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $239.51. The stock had a trading volume of 206,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.62. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $239.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

