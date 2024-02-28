CVR Partners, LP (UAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 1.68 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55.

CVR Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UAN opened at $69.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a market cap of $736.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.32. CVR Partners has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $118.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in CVR Partners by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in CVR Partners by 508.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CVR Partners by 707.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

