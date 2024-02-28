Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 3,238.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of CUBT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Curative Biotechnology, Inc, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody-drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.