Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 3,238.5% from the January 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Curative Biotechnology Stock Performance
Shares of CUBT stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 75,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. Curative Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Curative Biotechnology Company Profile
