CubeSmart (CUBE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect CubeSmart to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
CubeSmart Stock Performance
NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $48.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
CubeSmart Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a positive change from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,226,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 138,651 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,425,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,252,000 after purchasing an additional 173,717 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after buying an additional 740,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
