CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.85

CT UK Capital and Income (LON:CTUK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT UK Capital and Income Stock Up 0.0 %

LON:CTUK traded up GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 305.12 ($3.87). The company had a trading volume of 21,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,778. The firm has a market cap of £318.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,166.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 302.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.64. CT UK Capital and Income has a twelve month low of GBX 266.58 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 315 ($4.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick Firth acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.67) per share, with a total value of £9,826 ($12,463.22). Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

CT UK Capital and Income Company Profile

CT UK Capital And Income Investment Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

