CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132,607 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of CSX worth $100,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 367,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Up 0.5 %
CSX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 1,259,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,863,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.
CSX Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.
View Our Latest Research Report on CSX
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.