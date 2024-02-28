CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,271,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 132,607 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of CSX worth $100,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,928,891 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 2,399,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,786,000 after buying an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its stake in CSX by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,462,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,474,000 after buying an additional 367,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 1,259,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,863,706. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

