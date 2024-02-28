CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares in the company, valued at $81,258,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,550 shares of company stock worth $67,168,751. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $321.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $77.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,352.61, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $338.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.08.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

