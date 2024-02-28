Cronos Group (CRON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

CRON opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $876.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.01. Cronos Group has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $2.64.

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cronos Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 124,691 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,004,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 246,690 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,611,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Cronos Group by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 739,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 299,330 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 541,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CRON shares. CIBC upped their target price on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

