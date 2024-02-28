Critical Contrast: Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) versus Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Free Report) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alithya Group and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $395.41 million 0.00 -$22.77 million ($0.33) N/A Taboola.com $1.40 billion 1.03 -$11.98 million ($0.19) -25.21

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Alithya Group. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Taboola.com 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alithya Group and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $5.14, suggesting a potential upside of 7.31%.

Risk & Volatility

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.9% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Taboola.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -8.11% 0.02% 0.01% Taboola.com -5.07% -1.11% -0.67%

Summary

Taboola.com beats Alithya Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alithya Group

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FI, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Alithya GoTest, solution allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; CASSI analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDER, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare sectors and to centralized electronic medical records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Taboola.com

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.