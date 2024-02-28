Critical Analysis: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) and InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

SBA Communications pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. SBA Communications pays out 74.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SBA Communications has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SBA Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

SBA Communications has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBA Communications 0 1 10 1 3.00 InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

SBA Communications currently has a consensus price target of $270.79, suggesting a potential upside of 35.43%. Given SBA Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SBA Communications is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SBA Communications and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBA Communications $2.63 billion 8.19 $461.43 million $4.54 44.04 InnSuites Hospitality Trust $7.15 million 1.88 $520,000.00 $0.06 24.83

SBA Communications has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SBA Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of SBA Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of SBA Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SBA Communications and InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBA Communications 18.20% -9.53% 4.71% InnSuites Hospitality Trust 6.37% 12.91% 2.83%

Summary

SBA Communications beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC. Our organization is part of the S&P 500 and is one of the top Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) by market capitalization.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS. IHT has paid dividends each year since 1971 currently at $0.2/year. There are approximately 9 million shares of stock outstanding. In addition, there are approximately 3 million RRF Partnership units convertible 1 to 1 into IHT stock. Total shares and units are approximately 12 million.

