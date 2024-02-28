Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $28.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.56.

Shares of CRDO opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $6,984,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,620,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,924,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $8,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,620,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,924,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,928,946 shares of company stock valued at $57,831,572 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

