Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Sets New 12-Month High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 822443 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.91 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a negative return on equity of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In related news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $68,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,563,938.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,928,946 shares of company stock worth $57,831,572 in the last 90 days. 23.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong purchased a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,028,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,167,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 2.06.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.