Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $53.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Credo Technology Group Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,299. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

Insider Activity at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,924,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 390,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $6,984,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,620,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,924,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $271,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,018,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,928,946 shares of company stock valued at $57,831,572 in the last three months. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $135,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $129,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the second quarter worth $126,000. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

