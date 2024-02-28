Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 147.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,955,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $413,757,000 after purchasing an additional 89,696 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 126,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,754,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.44%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

