Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

COTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Coty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in Coty by 26.6% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty during the fourth quarter worth about $67,193,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $13.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.37. Coty has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

