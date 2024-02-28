Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Diversified Royalty in a report issued on Monday, February 26th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Diversified Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.40 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Diversified Royalty Price Performance

Shares of DIV stock opened at C$2.73 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$3.40. The stock has a market cap of C$391.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.70.

Diversified Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.79%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

About Diversified Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.