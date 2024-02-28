Cormark Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Ero Copper in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ERO. Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.19.

TSE:ERO opened at C$22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$15.72 and a 12 month high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

