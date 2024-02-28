Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $4.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of $502.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.10. Consolidated Communications has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 8.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

