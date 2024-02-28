Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $3.09 Million Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 58,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Argus cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

