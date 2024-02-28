Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 88.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,056 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 358,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,351,000 after buying an additional 37,368 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $2,441,295.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,989.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,535 shares of company stock valued at $12,075,887. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $178.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200 day moving average is $153.54. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $179.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

