Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,080 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Semtech during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 186.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Semtech by 123.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period.

Semtech Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SMTC opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $200.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.55 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 59.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Semtech from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Semtech

(Free Report)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

